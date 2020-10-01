1/1
Lorraine Komora Nelson
1927 - 2020 Lorraine Nelson, age 93, passed away at home with her family September 19, 2020 of natural causes. Born in the Sopris coal mining camp near Trinidad, Colorado, to Albert and Julia Komora, she remembered when the family first had electricity and running water. After graduating from Sopris High School, where she was Valedictorian of her graduating class, she moved to Los Angeles and worked as a claims clerk for the Commercial Union Insurance Company. At the Trianon Ball Room in South Gate she met her husband, Jack, a recent veteran of the U.S. Navy. They married in 1948, settled in Maywood, and began their family of 9 children with a son in 1950. In 1952 they relocated with their infant son to Maryland where Jack was again serving in the Navy during the Korean War. After the war they returned to California where they lived in Tujunga, Hacienda Heights and Diamond Bar. Upon retiring from a successful career in air conditioning contracting, Lorraine and Jack moved to Prescott, Arizona and, following her husband's passing, Lorraine moved to San Dimas, California. There she lived a quiet life with her cats, which she adopted from the animal shelter. She enjoyed fossil hunting, baseball, travel, visits by her extensive family and her favorite sports teams - the Arizona Diamondbacks and Denver Broncos. Lorraine was proceeded in death by her husband, Jack, her son David (Denise) and her son John (Maria). Lorraine is survived by 7 of her 9 children: Mark (Linda) Nelson of San Dimas, California; Lory (Bill) Greaves of Grand Junction, Colorado; Kathy Stonebreaker of Upland, California; Janice Sedig of Murrieta, California; James (Julie) Nelson of Laguna Niguel, California; Jill (Kelley) Pinson of Temecula, California and Mary Nelson of Creston, California. She also enjoyed 20 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a niece, great-nieces, a great-nephew and wonderful cousins! A funeral mass for family and close friends will be held on October 2, 2020 with interment at Queen Of Heaven Cemetery in Rowland Heights, California. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 1, 2020.
