Lowell Lavern Lachelt, 86, of Arcadia, California, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born on January 11, 1934, in Wautoma, Wisconsin, Lowell was the son of the late Robert and Leona Lachelt. He graduated in 1955 from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. He was the first graduate of the School of Pharmacy to be directly commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. While stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia, he met his wife Patricia Stevenson. They were married in 1958, and eventually settled in Arcadia, California. After leaving the Army, Lowell took a sales position with Eli Lilly and Company, where he worked for 35 years, eventually retiring in 1994. Upon retiring from Lilly, Lowell was deeply involved with Holy Angels Catholic Church in Arcadia, where he was a lector, Eucharistic minister, and usher. His Catholic faith was his foundation, and guided him throughout his life's journey. Lowell was the consummate family man, and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was so proud of each of his grandchildren and shared in the joy as each one arrived and grew up. He was always the loudest and most joyful guest at any party, and had an endless supply of stories or jokes for anyone who would listen. He was very proud of his career at Eli Lilly and Company, and continued his friendship with many of his colleagues long after his retirement. Lowell was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Stevenson Lachelt. He is survived by his three children, Brent Lachelt and wife Laura, Kathryn Lachelt Brown and husband Charles, and Mary Lachelt Pitcher and husband Tom, his grandchildren Andrew Lachelt, Olivia, Charlie and Eliza Brown, and Audrey and Ava Dennis, and numerous adoring nieces and nephews. Lowell is also survived by his sister, Beverly Findlay, of Antigo, Wisconsin, whom he loved dearly. Lowell will be interred with his late wife Patricia at a private funeral service at Live Oak Cemetery in Monrovia, California. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Lowell's life will be held outdoors at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Arcadia on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 6pm in the evening. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lowell's name may be made to a scholarship fund he set up in Patricia's name at the School of Nursing at Azusa Pacific University. Checks should be made payable to Azusa Pacific University and indicated for the Patricia Stevenson Lachelt Nursing Scholarship, and mailed to Azusa Pacific University, Advancement Department, PO Box 7000, Azusa, California 91702-7000.





