|
|
December 31, 1940 - January 3, 2020 Luanna Elizabeth Cabrera Ph.D., "Luan", age 79, of San Gabriel, California died peacefully in her home on January 3, 2020. In honor of our mother, we gathered together for a "celebration of life" ceremony, on January 25, 2020 at the San Gabriel Cemetery. Family and friends from near and far came together to celebrate her life. Luanna was born in Champagne, Illinois on December 31, 1940 to John Conrad and Betty Jane Nelson Bushman. Dr. Cabrera achieved a B.S. in Nursing from California State University at Los Angeles in 1969; a Masters in Marriage & Family Therapy from Azusa Pacific University in 1975; and a Ph.D. in Psychology from California Graduate Institute Los Angeles in 1984. She is survived by the love of her life Roger Pagel. Lovingly remembered by her children Amanda L. Lujan Gerberich and Bradley, Leslie A. Baghdadi, Beth A. Stamp and Stephen, Cuba A. Cabrera Montero and Leoncio, John Paul Cabrera and Eileen Del Pino. Her cherished grandchildren Yasamin L. Baghdadi Schilz, Sophia J. Gerberich, Maiana L. Wells and Nelson N. Montero, miss her greatly. She is also remembered by Elizabeth and Steve Pagel Kittrell with their children Hannah and Noah; Rod and Rebecca Pagel and their children Kylee Schalz, Mykaila Pagel, Kaitlyn Schalz, Jaidyn Pagel and Lyndsee Pagel. Luanna was a brilliant minded woman with a voice that will be remembered for generations to come. Her wit and wisdom were like no other. She dedicated her life to social and political issues and to a deeper understanding of psychology. She was a gifted and passionate storyteller that healed the souls of many by sharing her own story through truth and laughter. She was an advocate for the "underdog." She was a promoter of education and was personally and professionally involved in many activities that benefitted the underserved and forgotten. Her professional and volunteer dedication included an emphasis on public health: a pioneer at the Open Door Free Clinic, La Casa de San Gabriel, L.A. County Department of Mental Health, L.A. Department of Rehabilitation and private practice. Momma was a pillar of strength to all she encountered. A complicated woman who taught us well to follow our path no matter the odds. We danced in the streets, fed the hungry, protested injustice, celebrated holidays with overwhelming fervor, drove miles to visit and say goodbye to those we knew as well as those unknown, all the while eating pie and playing scrabble. Life was delicious with Momma Luanna~ She is profoundly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to La Casa de San Gabriel via www.lacasacommunitycenter.org.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020