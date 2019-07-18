Home

More Obituaries for Lucy Dominguez
Lucy R. Meza Zabala Dominguez

Lucy R. Meza Zabala Dominguez

Lucy R. Meza Zabala Dominguez Obituary
Dominquez, Lucy R. Meza Zabala It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Lucy R. Meza Zabala Dominguez on July 9, 2019. A lifetime resident of Los Angeles and Pomona, Lucy was an assistant director of housekeeping and laundry services who always cared for others, and she was an active participant at Palomares Park Senior Center. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend. She is survived by her son Albert Jose Dominguez. She also leaves behind her brother Ruben Z. Mares and his wife, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Lucy was loved by many and will be missed. A memorial is planned at Holy Name of Mary Church in San Dimas on July 22.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 18, 2019
