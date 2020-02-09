Home

Immaculate Conception Church
740 S Shamrock Ave
Monrovia, CA 91016
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Monrovia, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Monrovia, CA
View Map
Maravilla "Lupe" Guadalupe


1942 - 2020
Maravilla "Lupe" Guadalupe Obituary
Guadalupe "Lupe" Maravilla May 20, 1942 - Feb. 2, 2020 Lupe Maravilla of Monrovia passed away on February 2, 2020 surrounded by her three children, grandchildren, sisters and host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends. A beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandma and great grandma. She is survived by 3 sisters, 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We're going to have a prayer service before the funeral at Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia at noon Thursday, February 13, 2020 followed by The Celebration Of Life Service at 3pm at Oakdale Mortuary, 1400 S. Grand Ave., Glendora.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020
