Guadalupe "Lupe" Maravilla May 20, 1942 - Feb. 2, 2020 Lupe Maravilla of Monrovia passed away on February 2, 2020 surrounded by her three children, grandchildren, sisters and host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends. A beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandma and great grandma. She is survived by 3 sisters, 3 children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. We're going to have a prayer service before the funeral at Immaculate Conception Church in Monrovia at noon Thursday, February 13, 2020 followed by The Celebration Of Life Service at 3pm.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 9, 2020