Sept. 13, 1927 - Dec. 22, 2019 Margaret "Peggy" Kelley was born at Windsor Hospital in Glendale on September 13, 1927 to John McPherson and Margaret Rutherford Gault. Peggy grew up in Eagle Rock and graduated in the spring of '44 from Eagle Rock High School. She graduated from USC in International Relations in 1949 where she was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority. After working a year in the I.R. department at the university she married the love of her life Harrison Lyon Kelley in June of 1950. From there came the building of a home in Altadena, raising 4 children and a generation of volunteer work: time at her children's schools, many years in the Altar Guild at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, work with the Assistance League of Pasadena and as President of the Altadena Junior Circle. As the children grew up Peggy set her sights on rejoining the workforce where she put her artful organizational skills in play at Jacob Maarse Florists in Pasadena. In the early '80s, with her daughter Cynthia, she opened a clothing shop in Pasadena, Palm Trees, where they offered vintage and original handmade clothes. A lifelong learner, Peggy continued her education in the arts, architecture and design taking classes at both Saddleback and Pasadena City Colleges. Upon moving to Laguna Beach she worked at numerous galleries including The Cove and Sunstone. Peggy loved Laguna. She and Harrison bought a home there in the mid '80s where the beach life suited them both into retirement. Harrison passed away in 1998. Peggy's infectious smile, her helpful and sincere interest in the lives of others and love for her extended family will be missed by all who came to know her. She is survived by her sister Sharon Ledwidge and her four children: Caroline: Coleman Swart, Cynthia: Bradford Thiel, Martin: Jeanne and John: Cecilia and her ten grandchildren. A service is planned for family and friends in February. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to USC Roski Eye Institute https://eye.keckmedicine.org
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020