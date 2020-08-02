1/1
Marguerite Dastoor
June 14, 1943 - April 4, 2020 Marguerite Jeanette (van Gils) Dastoor came into this world on June 14, 1943 in war-torn Java while her father, a Dutch officer, was a prisoner of war and the rest of the family was under internment during the Japanese occupation. As a young child, she endured all manner of tropical illness from malaria to dysentery. After the war, her family set off to return to the Netherlands. During the trip, Marguerite was so ill that her parents were told to prepare for her burial at sea. Perhaps it was the early years which imbued her with such tenacity and concern for all who suffer. Marguerite grew up to be a graceful, strong, passionate woman who loved her family, humanity, art, music and nature. Her interest in the human condition led her to Case Western Reserve University where she studied social work and became a licensed clinical social worker. Later she obtained certification from the Gestalt Institute as a family therapist. Marguerite had immigrated to the United States from the Netherlands with her family at the age of 13, managing adolescence in a new society. Being the eldest child of six, she became a second mother to her younger siblings guiding and helping them as they grew through the turbulent 60's and 70's. Fluent in French as well as Dutch and English, Marguerite studied at the Sorbonne in Paris. She married Dr. Minoo Dastoor, a micro biologist and moved to California where together they raised two beautiful and accomplished daughters. Marguerite later served on the Board of Directors of Unity of Pasadena. She took up painting water colors as a hobby and became quite skilled. In her personal life, Marguerite had a vivacious personality and a firm understanding of what was important. Her laughter came easily and her advice without the sugar coating. She cherished her siblings and friends and enjoyed costume parties, fresh cut flowers, and crŠme anglaise made by someone else. Her regrets were few but include parasailing over Priest Lake during an unexpected equipment failure. Until that moment, her loved ones didn't know her hair could get wet. Family and friends will miss her warmth, obsessive decorating tendencies during the holidays, and individually painted Christmas cards. Affectionately known as Waifje, Mar, Mumsy, and, her very favorite, Oma- her love in action defined her life and will forever be remembered in the hearts of her dear ones. Marguerite's paintings are full of the beauty she saw in life. In her memory and in the midst of these challenging times, long live the joy and beauty that resides within all of us and surrounds us every day. Cabot & Sons Funeral Home (626)793-7159


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
