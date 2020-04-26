|
July 29, 1927 - April 15, 2020 To know Marilyn Lucille Patton Sherrill was to know a woman of incredible strength, honesty, loyalty, grace and beauty. She devoted her time, not only to her family, but to several charitable organizations in order to help others, including the Freedom's Foundation, Las Floristas and the John Tracy Clinic. Marilyn was noted by family and friends as the consummate hostess, with an eye for every detail. She made comment that she admired people with the command of the English language. She also possessed a deep love of country and of freedom and volunteered with the Republican Women's Club. Marilyn was born in Los Angeles, California to Leila and Jules Patton. She was the youngest of three children; her siblings were Dorothy and Jack. Her childhood was not an easy one, but it instilled in her the strength that she possessed and a fierce work ethic. In her young adulthood, she worked for Paramount Studios and NBC. Later in life, she worked for the designer, Jean Louis. In 1954, she met her knight in shining armor, Stephen Matthew Sherrill and they were married the next year, September 24, 1955 in Pasadena, California. They were married for 64 years. Together, they loved to travel the world, entertain and dance. They had two daughters, Theresa and Leslee. In Marilyn's own words, she said, "I tried to teach my daughters honesty, to always tell the truth, even if it was painful. I also tried to instill a strong work ethic in them and to be self-sufficient. I wanted my children to be respectful of others and to be able to exhibit strength in the face of challenges." They lived most of their family life in San Marino, California, with summer vacations on Balboa Island. Marilyn described her perfect day as "filled with sunshine in her garden, surrounded by family". She said that she loved watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren grow and develop. She is survived by her husband Stephen Matthew Sherrill, daughters Theresa Sherrill Eason, Leslee Peyton Sherrill (Stephen Talt), her grandchildren Brantley Hunt Eason (Tristin Cram Eason), Trent Harrington Eason, Thayer Marjorie Talt, Peyton Sherrill Talt, Stephen Glover Talt and her great grandchildren Patton Nathaniel Eason, Gwendolyn Joyce Eason and Charlotte Bell Eason. She was peacefully laid to rest April 17, 2020 in the San Gabriel Cemetery.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020