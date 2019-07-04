|
|
Jan. 14, 1929 - June 19, 2019 A longtime resident of Alhambra Marion Banks was born in Lawrence Kansas in1929. Her parents moved to California after her 1st birthday where they settled in Altadena. Her father was the area's first locksmith and her mother first commercial dressmaker in Altadena. At 16 Marion attended Pasadena City college. She majored in art, and a minor in business. In 1949 she meet and married Ray Harlow and lived in Duarte where she became a homemaker. The family moved to Alhambra where Marion continued to live. In 1968 she went to work in the forgery dept. at Sears where she retired in 1993. Later in life she became a writer of some great stories. She is survived by a daughter Sharon Medvetz a son Phil Harlow grandson Dan Medvetz and a granddaughter Nicole Medvetz. Funeral services to be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Mt. View Cemetery Chapel of the Gardens 11:00 AM
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 4, 2019