|
|
January 15, 1949 - March 2, 2019 Mark Keith Crowell passed away on March 2, 2019, at the age of 70, at his home in Diamond Bar, California surrounded by his loving family. The family plans a private Celebration of Life on March 16th. Mark was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1949, and graduated from Cortez High school in Phoenix, Arizona. He spent many of his formative years as lead singer Heathcliff, a rock 'n' roll band, and was proudest of his time as the President of CWA Local 9586 Mark is survived by his wife of 30 years, Kathy; his daughters Dylan Crowell and Kimberly Bowron, his grandsons Connor and Jonah Bowron, his brother Mike Crowell, and sisters Mady Burza and Melody Malinconico. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the . Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune. WL00191880-image-1.jpg
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 9, 2019