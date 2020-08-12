Martha Russell

December 15, 1924 - August 2, 2020 Martha J. Russell, 95, of Arcadia, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born December 15, 1924, in Alhambra, she grew up on a dairy farm in El Monte. In 1942 she graduated from El Monte High School, where she was Girls' League President and met her future husband, Loren H. Russell. Martha graduated from Whittier College in 1946, and married Loren the same year. She taught middle school in San Diego while Loren served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Later Loren would practice law for 50 years in Pasadena as a partner at Hahn and Hahn, LLP, a firm where Martha made many friends. Over the course of a marriage that lasted nearly 65 years, the couple built a good life together in Arcadia and raised four children­. Eventually five grandchildren and one great grandchild would be added to the family. While her children were in school, Martha was active in the PTA at all levels, served as PTA President at Hugo Reid Elementary School, and was a recipient of the PTA's Honorary Life Membership Award. She was also active in the Assistance League of Arcadia and the Creative Arts Group Alliance. Martha is remembered by her children as a wonderful homemaker, who loved her garden and her kitchen, a kitchen in which she prepared amazing unforgettable meals for family and friends. She loved to entertain, setting gorgeous tables for extraordinary meals on special occasions. Martha had a talent for creating beautiful floral arrangements and was often asked to create the floral centerpieces for events held by the community groups to which she belonged. She was devoted to friends past and present, mailing literally hundreds of Christmas cards each holiday season. She was also an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs over the course of her life. Her friends have many fond memories of Martha and remember her as a dear friend who was always there to help. A former athlete and physical education teacher (whose field hockey stick still hangs in the garage) she valued fitness, and exercised well into her 90's at the Caltech gym where she had many friends. Martha is survived by daughter Kathy Grupe (Bryan) of Newport Beach, sons David (Anching) of Baltimore MD, Robert (Susie) of Oakland CA, and Jeffrey (Conrad) of Sierra Madre; also, five grandchildren: Allison Grupe, Adam, Stuart, Ashby and Charles Russell, as well as great granddaughter, Miranda Porter. She is also survived by sisters Bernice of Covina and Margaret of Newport Beach. No public service is planned. A private family memorial will be held. Those wishing to donate in her memory may donate to the Huntington Memorial Hospital, Pasadena or the Creative Arts Group, Sierra Madre.





