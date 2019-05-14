|
Jan. 24, 1965 - May 6, 2019 Martin J. Romero, 54, died at 1:30am Monday, May 6, 2019 from a heart attack at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT. Martin was born January 24, 1965 in Houston, TX and moved with his family to Duarte, CA as a child. He attended grade school and graduated high school. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Cold War. Martin worked as a mechanic until he moved to Boulder, MT in 2007 where he worked with troubled youth, made lots of friends and was loved by many in the community. He is survived by his sons Martin Jr, Matthew, 8 grandchildren, 12 brothers and sisters, cousins and many neices and nephews. Services will be held Thursday May 16th, 2019 at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, Monrovia, CA.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 14, 2019