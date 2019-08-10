|
Bell, Mary "Najla" April 9, 1930 - August 3, 2019 Mary "Najla" Bell, age 89, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Frank and Cynthia Simons in La Habra California. Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother spent her life for the benefit of others. She loved to love people and was a gentle soul. Najla and her husband Andy spent 72 beautiful years together. She left behind a daughter, Dawn Espe, and two sons Randy and Douglas Bell. Douglas recently passed. Najla's extended family includes 5 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Najla was a mother, friend and mentor to everyone she touched. Najla's career was spent serving others in hospitals and schools. She loved bowling, books, cats, facebook, cooking, and sharing her life with others. Her life was a living example of being kind and companionate to others. A celebration of her life will be held on September 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal rescue organization in her name.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 10, 2019