October 8, 1937 - September 2, 2019 Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children after a battle with leukemia. Mary Ann was a resident of Azusa for 60 years. She was a valued employee of Azusa Unified School District, where she served as an Education Assistant at Valleydale Elementary School for over 45 years. She loved working with the students and staff and her contributions will be missed. She is survived by her children Jo Ann (Alex) Stupakis, Sandra (Randy) Fritchie, and Richard (Sue) Kemnitzer, grandchildren David (Caitlin) Gottlieb, Katrina Kemnitzer, Frances and Greg Stupakis, great grandchildren Ethan and Audra Gottlieb, and sister-in-law Lynda Becker. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11:00 a.m. at Crescenta Valley United Methodist Church, 2700 Montrose Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 4, 2019