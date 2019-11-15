|
Mary C. Bogner (Steinbacher), age 62, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in her home in Pasadena. She worked for many years in Early Childhood Development at Lake Avenue Church School, Kids Klub on South Raymond in Pasadena, and most recently at St. Elizabeth Parish School in Altadena. She is survived by her husband Samuel, two daughters Jessica (Lucas Downtain) and Angela (Jim Whitehead), and young granddaughter Florence. She always had fun with her many siblings and the two generations of nieces and nephews who adored her. She loved working with kids and was overjoyed about her first grandbaby. She was always the life of the party, accepting of others, and a trusted confidant to many. Her passing has been a devastating loss to those who loved her and to the many lives she touched throughout the years.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 15, 2019