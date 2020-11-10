On October 18, 2020, at age 83, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, Mary Kathryn Huber, passed away peacefully. Born in Lancaster Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Paul Sheaffer and Catherine Holtzapple Sheaffer. Mary was a model of love and devotion to her family and her tender care and faithfulness to her family were unsurpassed. Family gatherings for the holidays, her birthday and mother's day were occasions she treasured throughout the years. She had an infectious sense of humor and loved to spend endless hours in her beautiful garden. She showed great kindness for everyone in her presence, touched countless lives, and had a smile to warm the hearts of many. She enjoyed singing, spending time with her friends and was never shy to ask questions that many would not dare to ask. Mary's love of the Lord was known by all. She was faithful in thought and prayer. She will be lovingly missed by her three children, Paula Bloomfield, wife of Gary of Covina, CA, Melanie Allen, wife of Robert of Bend, OR, and Jeffrey Huber, fianc‚e of Kelly Dunn of Troutman, NC. Also surviving are her dear grandchildren, Aaron Bloomfield, #1 Grandson, Teri Bloomfield, promised to Sean Sullivan, Amanda Owens, wife of Johnny Owens, Amy Forrest, partner of Jen Norris, Geri Meraz, wife of Brian Meraz, Laura Anaya Forrest, wife of Adam Anaya, Sarah Torres, wife of Richard Torres and Tiffany Nickell, wife of Ken Nickell. And by her beloved great grandchildren, Nicole Klenske, Zachary Owens, Elise Owens, Noah Meraz, Emi Meraz, Adalynn Anaya Forrest, Joseph Anaya Forrest, Kaylin Nickell and Joseph Nickell. Also survived by her brother, Joseph Sheaffer of Lancaster, PA, sister-in-law, Jessie Sheaffer of Gordonville, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, J. Donald, Terry, Sidney, Tom, and Bruce Sheaffer. Funeral services for Mary will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Memorial Patio Tent, Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601. Interment to follow. Due to the COVID Virus, face masks are required at Rose Hills Memorial Park





