April 15, 1938 - July 27, 2020 Mary Kay spent her childhood and young adult years in the hills of Westwood. She was the eldest of three daughters born to Kathryn and Vernon Weaver. Mary Kay's sister Sally Robinson preceded her. Business interests brought Mary Kay and her husband Jim (now deceased) to Pasadena where Mary Kay would reside for over 55 years. Mary Kay graduated from Marymount High School and attended the University of Colorado, where she pledged Delta Gamma. Mary Kay continued her studies at the University of Southern California. She was a lifelong member of Delta Gamma and remained a devoted alumna. Following USC, Mary Kay began her high fashion career by joining the prestigious modeling staff at Bullocks Wilshire. This learning experience enabled her to participate in designer showings in both the Los Angeles and New York City markets. Mary Kay shared her gifts as an active member and past president of the Juniors of Social Service. As a Junior of Social Service, Mary Kay was devoted to the work of the Sisters, as a devout Catholic. She was a weekly volunteer at Regis House in Sawtelle, where she taught cooking classes and headed the pre-school program. Mary Kay held several Board positions before she was elected President in 1977. She was an Emeritus member of the Auxiliary. Additionally, Mary Kay was a 47-year member of Las Floristas. Mary Kay was always a devoted mother and a kind and caring friend to all who knew her. Mary Kay had many treasured friends and her legacy of kindness, laughter and love blessed all who knew her. Granddaughter Taylor's birth was a joyous landmark for Mary Kay as she became "Nana" for the first time. She was supportive of Taylor's athletic endeavors including: swimming, soccer, and volleyball at Marymount Junior School. Mary Kay's encyclopedic knowledge of sports endeared her to her grandsons as they watched numerous games together. Grandsons Jimmy and Grant attended their first USC games in the Coliseum with their Nana on separate occasions. Her three grandchildren savored their Nana's annual Christmas Eve beef stroganoff dinner. Mary Kay referred to her signature dish as a "labor of love." Their enjoyment was her reward. Throughout her life, Mary Kay could be seen on basketball courts, football and soccer fields supporting her son and grandsons. As Michael's mother, she followed his basketball career virtually from coast to coast. Mary Kay was a loving and devoted mother to her son Michael William (Marie) of Sun Valley, Idaho. "Nana" shall be sadly missed by her grandchildren: Taylor Fair (Brad), Jimmy Sexton and Grant Sexton. She is also survived by her sister Jane Baldock (Stephen), her niece Stacy McCullough (Patrick), nephews Scott E. Robinson (Jennifer), Alexander Baldock and Jordan Baldock (Gwen). Mary Kay passed away peacefully with her son Michael by her side. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service and interment will be held.





