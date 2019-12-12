Home

Mary Lopez Obituary
Mary Ettie of Covina, CA was born on May 12, 1953 in Oakdale, CA to the late Maxie and Viola Moss. She passed away on November 10, 2019. She graduated from Northview High School in 1971. She began working at Cutter Laboratory soon after graduation, where she eventually met the love of her life Ben Lopez. Mary eventually retired after working for 29 years, where she worked her way up to a Production Supervisor. Mary loved to spend time with family, watching her grandchildren grow, baking, travelling, and times spent at the casinos. Mary is survived by her husband Ben, of 34 years, her daughters Renee Jones (James), Janelle Lopez, son Ben Lopez Jr, sister Martha Lee, brothers Vernell, Larry and Kenneth Moss, 2 grandchildren Tyler and Kayla (Renee). Her Celebration of Life was held at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in San Dimas, CA and internment was held after at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, CA on November 21st, 2019.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
