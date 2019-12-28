Home

12/14/1925 - 12/17/2019 Mary Monica Storey passed away December 17th - after celebrating her 94th birthday. Mary was born in Minnesota & was the third of four children. Having grown up on a farm she had a strong work ethic & a passion for helping others. Mary found her calling as a Registered Nurse & was active in her profession for over 50 years. Family was important to Mary & her late husband Harold Storey II. She is survived & remembered by her brother, 9 children, 13 Grandchildren & many Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. Mary tended to her family like she did her Garden, with tenderness, love & an appreciation for how beautifully diverse it grew. Mary's Faith was also important to her & a funeral will be held today at 1:00pm at St. Elizabeth Church, where she was a parishioner for 70 years.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Dec. 28, 2019
