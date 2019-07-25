August 30,1927 - July 23, 2019 Mary Terese Ingraham Johnson of Pasadena, California, died July 22, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born August 30, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois the first child of three to Levi Hart Ingraham and Terese Ann O'Donnell Ingraham. In her early years her father's work moved the family to Michigan, Ohio, and Illinois ultimately living in Santa Monica, California. The Uplifter's Ranch area afforded a wonderful wooded and wild area for the young family. She attended St. Monica's Catholic School from seventh through twelfth grades meeting her two lifelong and constant girl friends, Phyllis Bundy Robinson and Carol Kassler Ransford. The Robinsons, Ransfords and Johnsons vacationed together several times a year and remain very close to this day. She attended college at Acadia University, Wolfville, Nova Scotia and completed her BS in Dental Hygiene at USC. She practiced dental hygiene for twenty-five years. While skiing at Mammoth Mountain, she met Bun Johnson at the bottom of Rope Tow #1 which had broken down and afforded them time to get acquainted. Bun, a UCLA Bruin and the USC Trojan married August 15, 1952. Mary and Bun raised their family in Altadena, Ca, where they could enjoy the abundant recreational opportunities there. Mary was a terrific tennis and bridge player and she proved her prowess at the Altadena Town and Country Club with wonderful like-minded friends. She attained Master Bridge status and traveled to play in bridge tournaments. She delivered many a hot meal as a volunteer to housebound Altadenan's through the Scripp's Home Meals on Wheels Program. Mary and Bun were yachters and navigated Mexican, Pacific, Atlantic, Alaskan, Great Lakes and Caribbean waters on their sport fishing boats, Wild Coast and Reel World. They were Great Loop veterans. They also traveled the world extensively with the Tournament of Roses group and with their many friends and family. Mary loved her Bunny and cared for him through years of his Alzheimer's Disease. Frequent visits with her children and grandchildren brought her joy and she taught them all to be crafty cribbage players. She enjoyed a good hamburger, reading books, arranging flowers from her garden and preparing delicious meals at home. Mary is survived by sons Mark Johnson and his wife Limor of Los Angeles and Philip Johnson of Tiburon and daughter Beth Johnson Wray and her husband Chris of Red Bluff and their families including seven granddaughters. She is also survived by sister-in-law Shirley Henn of Orange and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, July 27th, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 1879 N. Lake Ave., Altadena. At 11:30am the Graveside Service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 2400 N. Fair Oaks Ave, Altadena. Reception to follow. Cabot & Sons, Pasadena Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on July 25, 2019