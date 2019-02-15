|
Ratner, Mason Faith
Faith Mason Ratner, age 63, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at her home in San Dimas, CA surrounded by her family.
She was born September 18, 1955 at Fort Sill, Norman, OK. To her parents, John and Patricia (Venema).
She was a 1973 graduate of Pomona High School. She went on to earn her first degree at Mt. Sac Community College and her Bachelor's degree at Cal State Fullerton University, CA. majoring in Public Relations and Business Administration.
She worked for the San Gabriel Valley Tribune for 17 yrs. And moved on to the Los Angeles Times as a ""Multi Media Account Executive"".
Faith had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She loved her travels in Europe and Hawaii. She had a great Love for the Beach and she ""Believed in Dragonfly Magic"".
Faith had honesty and integrity and lived life on her own terms. She fought a valiant fight to the very end.
She is preceded death by her husband Ronald Ratner, survived by her husband William Mason, her two sons Tony and Kenny, three grandchildren, her parents Pat and Dan Schramm, her sister Linda, brother John and extended family...
A ""Celebration of her Life"" will be held at ""The Santa Anita Church"", 226 W Colorado Blvd, Arcadia, CA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00AM
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 15, 2019