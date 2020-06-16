Michael Labreau
August 22, 1959 - June 5, 2020 Michael Robert Labreau passed away peacefully on June 5th, 2020. He was a beloved father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, son, and community member of Santa Fe Springs. Michael, you gave us your love which we could always feel. We cherish the joy you effortlessly gave us. You were always fun to be with and we treasure the happy times, laughs, and smiles you gave us. We miss your kind heart and uniqueness. Your voice and joy will remain in our memories and in our hearts. A viewing will be held from 2 - 4 pm on June 17th. Visitation details are available at: tinyurl.com/mike-la-bro. Rose Hills Memorial Park, Garden View Reception 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hills Company
3888 Workman Mill Rd
Whittier, CA 90601
5626990921
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

