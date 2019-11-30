|
December 23, 1923 - November 3, 2019 Myrtle Atkins passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019 at the age of 95. She was born on December 23, 1923 in Los Angeles, California to Pearl and Cecil Brockman. She grew up in various cities of southern California. She met the love of her life, Earle Richardson Atkins, Jr. in 1941. Myrt and Dick married in 1945 and Myrt graduated from Occidental College that same year. They had three children who grew up in Whittier, CA. in their family home. She was a loving mother and later she taught 2nd grade for 8 years in Norwalk, CA. Myrt and Dick were active in the First United Methodist church in Whittier for many years. Myrt found her greatest talent in Chinese Brush painting which she studied for over 30 years and led her to visit China 3 times in her life. Dick died after 48 happy years of marriage. Myrt moved to the Mt. San Antonio Gardens, Pomona, CA in 2004. She loved living and being taken care of at the Gardens. Myrt is survived by her children, Lawrence Atkins, Charlene Atkins and Janet Austin and her brother and his wife, Leonard and Leone Brockman. A Celebration of Life will be on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2pm at the Assembly area of Mt San Antonio Gardens. Her family requests that donations be given to Mt. San Antonio Gardens Homeship fund (checks should be written to Congregational Homes with a reference to the HOMESHIP FUND), 900 E. Harrison Ave., Pomona, CA 91767 or VNA Hospice, 2151 Convention Center Way, Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764 in lieu of flowers.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 30, 2019