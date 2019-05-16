Kovac, Nelly M. Nelly M. Kovac, age 88, a long-time resident of Covina, passed away on May 7, 2019. She was born in Santa Cruz, Bolivia on September 25, 1930. She graduated from UAGRM in Santa Cruz, Bolivia with a degree in secretarial studies. Her most memorable jobs were working as a secretary at Panagra in Bolivia, then as the secretary to the Ambassador at the Venezuelan Embassy in Lima-Peru, and the secretary of the Nicaraguan Consulate General in Lima-Peru. She also served on various boards and committees supporting charities. She was an avid reader. She could read a newspaper cover to cover in minutes. She loved flowers and birds. Enjoyed cooking, dancing, hosting parties. and traveling. Of course, what's traveling without the right outfits. She loved fashion and always volunteered to be a model at fashion shows for charity. Nelly was preceded in death by her husband Luis J. Kovac in 2007. She is survived by her son, Eric, daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Cliff Holmberg, daughter and son-in-law, Monica and Scott Winders, granddaughter and husband, Melody and John Robinson, granddaughter and husband, Valerie and Rob Solberg, great-granddaughter, Gwen Solberg, her sisters, Delia Bonardi, Elsa Thompson, and brother, Freddy Otero. Family and friends are invited to attend the Viewing at the Visitation Center at Rose Hills, 3888 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, on Friday, May 17th from 5:00 9:00 pm. Please also join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, May 18th 1:00 2:00 PM at Rose Hills Memorial Chapel followed by a reception at 3:00 PM at the GardenView Reception Center at Rose Hills. Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary