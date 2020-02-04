|
|
Nicholas Charles Piangenti passed away on January 31st, 2020 surrounded by his three daughters. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut on Friday the 13th, November 1930. As a teenager, he moved with his family to Pasadena. He joined the Army and served our country in the Korean War. Upon discharge from the military, his parents brought him to his father's hometown of Melilli, Sicily. While in Melilli, Nick saw a beautiful woman standing on her balcony and three weeks later they were married. Angela soon came to California where they bought a house in Pasadena and raised three daughters- Jenny, Kim, and Lisa. Nick was a dedicated provider, often working two jobs. He spent 38 years working for the United States Postal Service as a letter carrier. He enjoyed chatting and joking with everyone on his route and was still the fastest carrier. When he retired, they had to split his route in two. Nick was a man of faith and attended mass every Sunday. He loved playing the ponies at Santa Anita race track, attending the Rose Parade every year, and watching the Dodgers, Chargers, and Lakers. Nick, Angela, and their family also made many trips back to Sicily to visit family. He was a jovial and loved man, connecting with everyone he encountered and he was always surrounded by close family and friends. Nick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Angela, their three daughters and their spouses Jenny Piangenti, Kim Fisher (Roy), and Lisa Redmon (Bruce), 7 grandchildren and their spouses Stacey (Sammy), Kevin (Felisa), Stella, Drake, Angela, Nicolina (Andrew), Vance, and 1 great granddaughter, Taya. His family is grateful they had such a loving and generous husband, father, and grandfather. Rosary Wednesday, February 5th at 7pm at Cabot & Sons. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 6th at 11am at Assumption Catholic Church. Procession to San Fernando Mission Catholic Cemetery immediately following.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020