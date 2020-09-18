1/2
Obed Sanchez
07/15/1968 - 09/11/2020 Obed Sanchez passed away September 11, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Hillary Sanchez and loving children, Eric and Savannah. He was the proud grandfather of Bella and Maila. He is also survived by his mother, Aurora Leija, mother-in-law, Mamie Grant and his siblings, Armando, Elizabeth, Amador, Danny, Aurora and Judy. He will fondly be remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. You may read the full obituary and leave comments for the family at the following website: www.woodsvalentinemortuary.com. Private interment will be held at Mountain View Mausoleum, Altadena, CA.


Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woods-Valentine Mortuary
1455 N Fair Oaks Ave
Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 798-8941
