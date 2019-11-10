|
Pat and Cecelia Ieraci, husband and wife of 60 years, both passed away the week of Oct. 28, 2019. Pat on Oct. 29 and Cecelia on Nov. 2. They were long-term residents of Arcadia, CA. Cecelia was born on Long Island, NY on Feb. 12, 1939. Pat was born in Brooklyn, NY on Sept. 17, 1936. Their love story could be straight from a fairy tale. After high school, Pat was drafted into the army where he met Johnny Guzzetta. Johnny showed Pat a picture of his sister Cecelia. Pat fell in love with the girl in the picture and immediately told Johnny, "I'm going to marry that Girl." Pat began writing letters to Cecelia and slowly won her heart. They were married in New York on Feb. 8, 1959, and spent their honeymoon driving across the country to Arcadia, CA where Pat's parents had offered them a place to live. Cecelia worked for the local telephone company before having their daughters and Pat was an accomplished Production Coordinator for RCA Records. Pat and Cecelia touched many lives because they opened their home and hearts to so many people. They will truly be missed. They are survived by their daughters, Donna, Cathy and Vicky, and four grandchildren. A funeral service will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 PM on Nov. 18 at Douglass & Zook.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019