San Gabriel Valley Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Emerson Mortuary
13304 Philadelphia St.
Whittier, CA 90601
562-698-0304
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Mueller Obituary
Patricia Ann Mueller, 86, passed away on July 30, 2019, at her home in La Mirada, surrounded by family. Viewing, 6-9pm on Friday, August 9th at Beatitudes of Our Lord Church, 13013 Santa Gertrudes Ave., La Mirada, CA. A Vigil will be led at 7pm. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am on Saturday, August 10th, also at the Church. Private interment will take place at Olive Lawn Memorial Park. Patricia is survived by five children, Rick, Michael, Martha, Margaret, and Joseph Mueller; siblings, William Laux, John Laux, and Margaret McCarthy; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Robert Jr.; daughter, Mary Jensen; and granddaughter, Amy Jensen. Read full obit at www.whiteemerson.com.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of White Emerson Mortuary
Download Now