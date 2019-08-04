|
Patricia Ann Mueller, 86, passed away on July 30, 2019, at her home in La Mirada, surrounded by family. Viewing, 6-9pm on Friday, August 9th at Beatitudes of Our Lord Church, 13013 Santa Gertrudes Ave., La Mirada, CA. A Vigil will be led at 7pm. Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am on Saturday, August 10th, also at the Church. Private interment will take place at Olive Lawn Memorial Park. Patricia is survived by five children, Rick, Michael, Martha, Margaret, and Joseph Mueller; siblings, William Laux, John Laux, and Margaret McCarthy; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, Robert Jr.; daughter, Mary Jensen; and granddaughter, Amy Jensen. Read full obit at www.whiteemerson.com.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019