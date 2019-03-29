|
|
May 2, 1925 - March 16, 2019 Patricia Emily Thompsett Copley died peacefully of natural causes on March 16, 2019, age 93. She is survived by her three children, Douglas Copley, Jan Copley and Gordon Copley; her brother, Michael J. Thompsett; and four grandchildren, Rachel, Brendan, Ethan and Emily. She was predeceased by Douglas Copley, M.D., her husband of fifty-nine years. Pat had an abiding interest in art and world travel. Her favorite place was Turkey. She also loved the desert in the southwestern United States. She was a longtime volunteer in the community with many organizations, including Creative Arts Group of Sierra Madre, the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens, the Gamble House, and the Southwest Museum. Funeral services will be held at Church of Our Saviour, 535 West Roses Road in San Gabriel, on April 6, 2019 at 4:00, with a reception immediately following.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019