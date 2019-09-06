|
Nov. 18, 1940 - Aug. 10, 2019 Patrick Earl Moore, beloved son of John Arthur (Art) Moore and Elizabeth (Betty) Webster Moore, passed away peacefully on August 10, 2019. Patrick was raised in Arcadia and attended Quaker schools in Pasadena and the San Gabriel Valley. Upon graduation from high school Patrick continued to live with his family and his mother worked with him to improve his verbal communication skills. Patrick was fiercely independent and an entrepreneur. He developed a successful gardening business in the Arcadia, Duarte and Monrovia communities. He always greeted his customers with a smile and was ready to take on extra jobs for them. With the assistance of his sister Doreen, Patrick moved into independent living for a few years but that proved to be a huge challenge for him. Patrick eventually went to live at the Santa Anita Retirement Community in Temple City and remained there for over 10 years. In 2010 he moved to Silverado Sierra Vista in Azusa. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Doreen Gail Moore and his brother Timothy Danforth Moore. Patrick's former sister-in-law, Louisa Ross Moore, managed his affairs for the last 10 years of his life. As Patrick wished, his body was donated to UCLA and there will not be a funeral service for him. Thanks to all who cared for him during his life.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019