Or Copy this URL to Share

PETREDIS, PAUL G. Retired Lieutenant, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, passed away on February 19, 2020. He joined the Sheriff's Department on August 6, 1956 and retired from Personnel Bureau on May 10, 1983. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Services were previously held. Submitted by the Sheriffs' Relief Association.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store