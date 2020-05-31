July 24, 1942 - May 16, 2020 The Lord has recruited another angel, and Paul is finally resting in peace, as he was sickened by a rare form of liver cancer 7 months ago. He was born in L.A. County, and was raised in Pasadena, and parts of Arcadia, attending First Avenue Jr. High. In Pasadena, he attended PHS from 1959-1961. He bragged how he played in the first PHS vs. John Muir Turkey Tussle in the Rose bowl and was in the first class for newly independent PHS. He worked for LA County Parks & Recreation for 35 years, and retired in 2000. Not only did he love his wife Petra, his surviving sons Paul and John, his three sisters Stella, Magdalena, Rita, and his brother Art, but he also loved his entire family, cousins, nieces, nephews, god sons, god daughters, and grandchildren. He would always find something good to say about you. Aside from his family he loved USC football, as that was his first football game he had seen while selling programs at the Rose bowl as a boy on New Year's Day. As a boy he also developed a passion for horses, as he would tell stories about the pony rides, he worked on at Griffith Park. He later enjoyed riding a few horses of his own. In his younger days he played Baseball and Softball for many years. He also enjoyed coaching Arcadia youth baseball teams, Taco Lita, Becher Buick, Gary Hill, Dons Plumbing, to name a few. He also coached the Arcadia Indians, Jr. Midget, youth football team from 1972-1979. If he wasn't watching, playing, or coaching sports, then he would probably be studying horses at Santa Anita, as that was one of his favorite hobbies. If you knew him, then you knew how to laugh, and boy was his laughter contagious, he shared that with everyone. He was predeceased by his son David, brother Tony, sister Mardie, mother Ramona, and father Alfred. He has touched, influenced, and helped, many, many people and will be greatly missed. Memorial cards/donations can be sent to: 150 E. Evergreen Ave, Monrovia CA 91016. There will be a celebration of life on his birthday, Friday July 24. Time and Location TBA.





