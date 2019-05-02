|
|
November 28, 1960 - April 26, 2019 Paul Perry Patera, age 58, passed away on the morning of Friday April 26th, surrounded by his loved ones, at Inter Community Hospital in Covina, California. He was born to Dolores H. Patera and Stanley G. Patera on November 28th 1960, at that very same hospital. Paul grew up in Azusa and lived most his life in the San Gabriel Valley. Paul will be fondly remembered by his family, friends and fellow church members. He is survived by his mother, brothers and three children. Services will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Arcadia Congregational Church in Arcadia, California. Oakdale Mortuary, Glendora.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 2, 2019