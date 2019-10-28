San Gabriel Valley Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
2400 North Fair Oaks Avenue
Altadena, CA 91001
(626) 794-7133
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Russell Hemer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Russell Hemer Obituary
Paul Russell Hemer was born 8/19/64 and passed unexpectedly on 9/21/19 at the age of 55. He was a graduate of John Muir High School & raised in the San Rafael neighborhood of Pasadena. He was an avid fisherman & loved the great outdoors. He was also an award winning ceramics artist and a beloved member of the NoHo Toyota family. Paul or "Peach" as he was known growing up, is preceded in death by his granddaughter Aubry Kate Rose, his parents, Janet French & Ralph Hemer, step-father Howard French, & step-brother Eric French. He is survived by his only child, Zachary Russell Hemer, brothers Ken Hemer, Loren Hemer & family, step brother Mark Howard, step- mother Ramune Barkus & countless friends and coworkers. Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in Sun Valley the date, TBD. Services will be held at Mountain View Mortuary in Altadena, Sunday 10/27/19 @2pm, gathering to follow, at Mijares.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery
Download Now