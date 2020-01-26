|
October 19, 1926 - January 16, 2020 Peggy Marie Hamlin, a resident of San Marino, died on January 16 after a brief illness. Born in Los Angeles on Oct 19, 1926, she and her family moved to San Marino in 1939. She attended Huntington Middle School and graduated from San Marino/South Pasadena High School in the class of 1944. She attended Scripps College in Claremont and graduated in 1948. There she met her future husband, Thornton Hamlin, a student at Claremont Men's College (now Claremont-McKenna) and the two of them were wed at Westminster Presbyterian in Pasadena in 1948. Peggy was a longtime member of San Marino Community Church as a vibrant Sunday school teacher, caring deacon and enjoying the adventures of family camp. A competitive tennis player, she was one of the founding members of the San Marino Tennis Foundation and could be found on the Lacy Park courts many a weekday morning, joined by Thornton on weekends. Her passion for winning was equally on display at the bridge table and in recent years, up to the very end, the daily crossword puzzles. She served as a docent at Los Angeles County Museum of Art for some 35 years and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Huntington Library and Art Gallery. Thornton was president of the Tournament of Roses in 1983 and she accompanied him on visits across the United States meeting with bands, equestrian units and float sponsors. His theme that year was "Rejoice" and she rejoiced that New Year's Day and for many to come. Much loved, she was proud of her family, recently announcing to the staff at Huntington Hospital that she had "four children, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren." Quick to add that the last time she was there as a patient (or any hospital) was when she had her last child in 1957! Peggy is survived by Gioia (Larry) Pastre of San Marino, Howard (Julie) Hamlin of Long Beach, Rick (Carol) Hamlin of New York City, and Diane (Mike) Jensen of Long Beach. 9 grandchildren: Charlie Pastre, Claire Pastre Marco, Marcie Pastre Robinson, Will Hamlin, Tim Hamlin, Addie Jensen, Gioia Jensen and Janna Jensen and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Peggy's life will be on Fri, Jan. 31, 10:30am at San Marino Community Church. The family has requested donations in her memory to Villa Esperanza Services, 2116 E. Villa St, Pasadena, www.villaesperanzaservices.org or a .
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020