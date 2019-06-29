OCTOBER 14, 1923 - JUNE 17, 2019 Peter was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and passed away in Glendora, California at 95 years old. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicholas Stamatis and Viola Hajenna (Hatzis) Stamatis, both Greek immigrants. His mother passed away two months after his birth, on December 27th, 1923. He spent twelve of his childhood years in a children's hospital, while also receiving his education. He eventually went to work at his father's shoe repair and dry cleaning shop, starting as a shoe shine boy. In his late teens, he ran away to Chicago and lived with Greek cousins. He went back to Ohio and worked with his father again and, following his passion, went to radio school where he met and befriended Jerry Radicelli, brother of Josephine. Peter and Josephine were married on June 21st, 1947. Peter moved to Azusa in January of 1959. After he established a home and gained employment, the family joined him in July of the same year. He worked pressing clothes in Pomona and Azusa, and assisted his father in his shoe repair and dry cleaning business is Azusa. At the same time, he went back to school to continue his electronics education. He eventually went to work at Leach Corporation in Azusa, where he worked on many aerospace projects, one being the moon shots for NASA. He had ongoing medical problems, and had a kidney removed in 1973. After recuperating, he went to work at PerkinElmer Electronic Corporation in Pomona as an electronical and mechanical receiving inspector. He worked there for twenty years retiring in 1993 at 69 years of age. In retirement, he stayed busy with hobbies like electronics, repairing and restoring antique radios, and fishing. He also went to night school receiving a ham radio operator's license. He always supported his family in all their interests and endeavors, be it sports, education, music, or career goals. He is survived by his wife of nearly 72 years, Josephine Radicella Stamatis, three children, daughter Viola Swanstrom (Doug), and sons Nicholas (Lisa) and Peter Jr. (Cindy), four grandchildren Jeff (Dawn), Nicole (Jeremiah), Melissa, and Seth, and five great grandchildren, Johnathan, Avalon, Jackson, Cainan, and Jace. All services will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Oakdale Memorial Mortuary and Cemetary. Viewing Starts at 1:00 PM, Rosary at 2:30 PM, Services at 3:00 PM, Graveside at 4:00 PM. A Reception will follow, at about 4:30 PM. Oakdale Mortuary and Oakdale Memorial Park 1401 South Grand Ave, Glendora, CA, (626) 691-2000 Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on June 29, 2019