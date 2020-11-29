Oct. 24, 1920 - Aug. 27, 2020 Rafael Caballero Flores passed away of natural causes on Thursday August 27, 2020, in Whittier CA. Rafael was born in El Paso Texas and later moved with his family to Wasco, CA. Rafael served in the United States Army during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946. Upon his discharge, he, his wife, and three children moved to Pico Rivera, CA and were one of the initial Mexican American families to purchase a home under the newly constituted G.I. Bill. Rafael attended Rio Hondo College and completed 50 units of study in Business Administration. He worked at Rockwell International in Downey for 27 years as a department coordinator and retired in 1984. In addition to his Rockwell employment, Rafael owned and managed the Red Ox Tavern in Pico Rivera, and in 1976, co-founded and served as president of Adobe Escrow Corp. in Whittier. Rafael was an avid bowler, golfer, dancer and community activist in the Pico Rivera and Whittier communities. His community volunteerism included activism in the American G.I. Forum, Hispanic Outreach Task Force, American Legion Post 411, VFW Post 6135, Pico Rivera Optimist International, Mexican American Political Association, Whittier Elks Lodge 1278, Whittier Blind Center, Whittier and Montebello Senior Centers, The Montebello Gad-A Bouts and numerous other organizations. In addition to his community activism, Rafael served as a commissioner for the Los Angeles Commission for Older Adults as a senior assembly member for the California Senior Assembly and on the commission for Elder Abuse. These appointments allowed him to advocate on behalf of senior citizens everywhere. In addition, Rafael was extremely active in the local social scene as a well known and popular man about town, dance partner, and generous contributor to local charitable organizations. Rafael is survived by his brother Oscar, sisters Delia and Elva, sons Antonio and Daniel, daughter Deana, seven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. To read more about Rafael's life go to https://voces.lib.utexas.edu/collections/stories/rafael-flores