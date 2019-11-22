|
|
May 14, 1929 - November 8, 2019 Raymond Edgar Fausel, 90, passed away peacefully at his home in West Covina, CA on November 8, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, to Charles and Gertrude Fausel, Ray was a kind, loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor. Ray leaves behind his beloved wife Nancy, of 66 years, children Diane Perry (John), Raymond C. Fausel (Antoinette), Robert Fausel (June), Cheryl Blount (Robert) and Yvonne Wheeler (Rob), along with seventeen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, all who loved him dearly. Ray enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and became a jet fighter pilot. He received a B.S. degree from Western Michigan University and a Masters degree from Cal State University, Long Beach. Ray's passion for cars and mechanics led him toward a 48 year career in Industrial Vocational Education, as a High School Automotive Instructor, Industrial Education Consultant for LAUSD and Professor of Technology at Cal State University, Los Angeles. Ray was active in community activities including President and Member of the Walnut Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees from 1965-1971. He was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, West Covina, for 57 years, serving as council member, head usher, Chair of the Development Committee, and Chair of the Church School Board. All who knew him loved him for his extraordinary integrity, sense of humor and devotion to his family, friends and students. A public Memorial Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church in West Covina on December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, West Covina; City of Hope or the Salvation Army.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 22, 2019