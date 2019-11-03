Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rebeca Merino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebeca R. Merino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebeca R. Merino Obituary
1914 - 2019 On October 22, 2019, Rebeca R. Merino passed away peacefully at home. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was 105. Rebeca was born, Rebeca Rivera in Mexico on June 14, 1914. She immigrated to the U.S. as a young child with her widowed mother. She met and married her husband, Jesus Merino, in 1938. They moved to California in 1944 where Rebeca spent her remaining years. She became a naturalized citizen in 1949. Rebeca enjoyed quilting, reading, gardening and church activities; but most of all spending time with her large family. Rebeca was predeceased by her husband. She is survived by her 5 daughters, 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous friends and relatives. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebeca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -