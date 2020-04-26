|
Mikkelson, Rebecca (Becky) Margaret Rebecca (Becky) Margaret Mikkelson, age 65, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2020 due to ovarian cancer. She was born December 19, 1954 in Ju rez, Mexico to Felipe and Jenie Hernandez. Becky married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Mikkelson, on October 4, 1975. They resided in Walnut, Ca for 28 years and moved to West Covina, Ca in 2015 and she worked for Southern California Edison for 28 years. Becky was loving and devoted to her entire family. She always wanted the very best for those she loved and was always checking in to see how everyone was doing. You could always count on her to tell you the truth, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Becky was generous and thoughtful, but with a touch of feistiness. Becky's older sister, Maria (Tony), has fond memories of them growing up together. Although she was the younger one of the two, her protective instinct was unwavering. When a neighborhood bully teased her sister, she immediately put them in their place. A broom may have been involved. Her children Eric (Yvette), Brandon (Lauren), and Nichole (Dustin) kept her busy when they were young due to being active in multiple sports. She would travel near and far to aggressively cheer them on. They ALWAYS knew she was there by the loud and distinct cheers coming from the bleachers. When her children grew older, she continued her spectator habits with her grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Jacob, Ryan, Brett, and Gwen. They were the apples of her eye, and she enjoyed loving and spoiling them. Though her family wishes they could have had her much longer, they know she will always be watching over them. She was a beautiful person inside and out, and we will all miss her dearly. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be determined at a later time.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020