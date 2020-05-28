Oct. 22, 1927 - May 22, 2020 Rebecca "Becky" Wolle Archer, 92, passed away in her home in Altadena on Friday, May 22, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Virginia B. and Charles E. Wolle, she was a longtime resident of San Marino and Mammoth Lakes, California. Becky attended Glendale High School and University of Southern California. She was pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 66 years, Jack Archer. Becky ran the household that made her husband's insurance business success possible, entertained with grace, and supported the sports, activities, and interests of her children with dedication and pride. From the PTA, Little League, and Girl Scouts in San Marino, to the Mammoth Music Series, she took on service and leadership roles to benefit her community. Becky was an expert skier and led the charge on every slope at Mammoth Mountain until well into her 80s. An avid tennis player and ping-pong threat, tournament bridge player and Dodgers fan, she pursued skill and competence in everything she did. She played the piano, traveled widely, painted, and competed on Jeopardy every night from her living room. Becky is survived by her three children and their spouses, John (Alyson) Archer of New York, Julie (Frank) Rizzo of New Hampshire, and Paul (Andrea) Archer of Massachusetts. Her grandchildren include Casey and Miles Archer and Kyle Nolan; Anna, Mark, and Zachary Rizzo; and Rhiannon Archer. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Lorraine Muirhead and Barbara Archer of Altadena and formerly Arcadia, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of a service at this time, memorial donations may be made to the Glennwood House, an assisted living residence for young adults with special needs, 2130 South Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651; www.glennwoodhousing.com.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 28, 2020.