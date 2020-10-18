Dec. 17, 1951 - Sept. 8, 2020 Regina Lynn Quiroz, 68, born on December 17, 1951, passed away September 8, 2020. Regina grew up in San Gabriel, CA and graduated from Mark Keppel High School in 1970. Regina and her husband, Victor, raised their three children (Gina, Lisa, and Chris) and grandson (Tyler) in Arcadia, CA, where Regina was actively involved as a team parent, PTA member and community volunteer. Regina was a strong woman with a caring and kind heart. She epitomized the phrase "unconditional love." Regina's greatest love, though, was the love she had for her husband, Victor. The two of them celebrated their 46th Wedding Anniversary in August and have spent 52 amazing years together. They enjoyed USC football games, trips to the Caribbean, and fixing up their dream home in Glendora. Regina has entered God's Kingdom to be reunited with her daughter, Lisa, who passed away in 2012. Regina is survived by her husband, Victor; children, Gina and Chris (Michelle); grandchildren, Tyler, Tristan, Cayden, Fiona, and Zoey.





