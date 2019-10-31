Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rhina Guillen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhina Josefa Guillen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhina Josefa Guillen Obituary
Nov. 4, 1938 - Oct. 11, 2019 Rhina Guillen, a resident of Sierra Madre for 50 years, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 80. Rhina devoted her life to being a caregiver to her family, which included siblings, cousins, nieces, and grandkids. In her later years, she provided health care to the elderly in surrounding cities. She is survived by her children, two sisters, grandchildren and many more nephews, nieces, and cousins. She is at peace with her son Manny who predeceased her in 2017. She was generous without boundaries. Her loving, kind and playful nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is scheduled for 11a.m. on November 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Duarte Road in Arcadia.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rhina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -