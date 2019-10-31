|
Nov. 4, 1938 - Oct. 11, 2019 Rhina Guillen, a resident of Sierra Madre for 50 years, passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 80. Rhina devoted her life to being a caregiver to her family, which included siblings, cousins, nieces, and grandkids. In her later years, she provided health care to the elderly in surrounding cities. She is survived by her children, two sisters, grandchildren and many more nephews, nieces, and cousins. She is at peace with her son Manny who predeceased her in 2017. She was generous without boundaries. Her loving, kind and playful nature will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A memorial service is scheduled for 11a.m. on November 2 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Duarte Road in Arcadia.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Oct. 31, 2019