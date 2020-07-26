Richard "Dick" Alan McKusick, of Pasadena, DA, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 17th. Richard, born on April 19, 1947 in Alhambra, CA, was the first-born child of the late Mary Frances Doolittle and Jazz legend, the late Hal McKusick. Richard's early life in New York City shaped his love of art, music, literature, poetry and the guitar. His youth in California was filled with surfing and cross-country track. A veteran of the United States Army; Richard served in West Germany from ages 19-21. His love of learning and his intellectual and artistic pursuits added zest and flavor to all of his relationships. Throughout his career in finance he mentored numerous young financial advisors with Home Savings, WAMU and Citibank. His team members over the years have described him as The Best Boss Ever. A mentor. A friend. Truly, he was a Renaissance man. He mastered classical guitar, photography, was a student of modern economics and finance. He delighted in being the consummate host. Of all his passions, he delighted most in being a dad, G-PA, brother, uncle and husband. Without question, his world was enriched and surrounded by the love and sweet kindness of his wife Ann (nee Stark), for 36 years. They were blessed to travel extensively abroad and stateside. He was predeceased by his brother Michael Geary, sister Leslie Stevens, daughter Lisa McKusick, and nephew Kevin Geary. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: son John (Brittany), Hannah and Ryder McKusick; daughter Sara (Romi), Taylor, Kian and Kymani Xavier; and Malachi Musick. He is also survived his brothers: Jim McKusick (Teri), Dan Geary (Darla) and sisters-in-law Tammy Geary and Lee Wade. Richard lived courageously over the past year with glioblastoma brain cancer and was encouraged every step of the way by the love of his wife, family, friends, caregivers and doctors. His deep peace at the time of his death was apparent to all who knew him during this journey. In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity
or to Chosen People Ministries in NYC, or the Healing Rooms of Pasadena in his memory. Please join a live stream service on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 4pm Pacific Time. Details will be available at www.richardmckusick.com
