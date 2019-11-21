|
10/12/1925 - 11/09/2019 HAMLIN, Richard Patten October 12, 1925 November 9, 2019. Dick, as he was known to his family and friends, a longtime resident of Pasadena, passed away Saturday, November 9th. Dick was born in Los Angeles on October 12, 1925 to Thornton H. Hamlin Sr. and Mabel Patten Hamlin. Dick attended Pasadena elementary and middle schools and San Marino-South Pasadena High School. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Seabee in the Pacific during World War II. After returning to civilian life, Dick attended the University of Michigan where he earned a B.Sc. in Wood Technology and an MBA. While in Michigan Dick met Vera Sedlar. They married in 1955 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Dick and Vera lived most of their lives together in Pasadena, California and raised two sons. Vera passed away in 1988. Dick and Susan Dixon met at a San Marino-South Pasadena High School reunion. Susan had three children from her marriage to Lloyd A. Dixon, Jr. who had passed away in 1979. Dick and Susan were married in 1990. They enjoyed travel, golf, and their new extended family until her passing in 2011. Richard is survived by sisters-in-law Peggy Hamlin and Sonia Pavluk (Dave Pavluk), children Greg and Karen Hamlin of Arcadia, and Ryan and Sarah Hamlin of South Pasadena, stepchildren Lloyd and Elizabeth Dixon of Culver City, Leslie Dixon of Mill Valley, and Jeff and Liz Dixon of San Marino, grandchildren Nolan, Nick, David Bradley Hamlin, Anouska Hamlin (Adam Hurst), Natasha Hamlin, Samuel, Wesley, William, James Dixon, Katharine Owen, and great-grandson, Aedan Hamlin-Hurst. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary May Azary and his brother Thornton Huntington Hamlin Jr. Memorial service: Friday Nov 22nd 2:00pm Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Dick's memory to Villa Esperanza or CEC/Seabee Historical Society. Cabot & Sons
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019