|
|
Oct. 9, 1928 - April 21, 2019 Richard E. "Dick" McKee of Azusa passed away on April 21 at age 90. He was born in Sargent, Nebraska, to Fred and Mary Ethel McKee. His life was blessed with a 71 year marriage to the love of his life, 3 children, and a job he loved. For 35 years, he was employed by Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena and took part in construction of tracking stations for NASA's Apollo Program. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, son, Richard Paul, and 8 siblings. Dick is survived by his son Ronald, Daughter-in-law, Allyn (bothof Indio), daughter, Mary Lynn Osbrink (of San Dimas), 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. His kindness, gentle strength, and dedication to family, has inspired everyone blessed to have known him. Oakdale Memorial Park Glendora, CA
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 4, 2019