May 7, 1928 - Jan. 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard (Dick) Valentine Noe on January 26, 2019, in Apple Valley, CA. Born May 7, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a gentlemen to all. He is survived by the love of his life Jeanne, of 65 years, four children, and their spouses, Susan (Greg) Bottrell, Richard (Rick) Valentine (Loreen) Noe II, Janet (Rick) Warren and Barbra (John) Armstrong, along with 10 grandchildren, their spouses, 9 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. A life member of the Elks Lodge for over 43 years, he always loved family vacations and get-togethers, following the stock market, and a quick trip to Vegas. He is dearly missed.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019