Guerra & Gutierrez Mortuary
5800 E. Beverly Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
(323) 722-1900
Richard Cornejo
August 25, 1957 - May 7, 2019 Cornejo-Richard Paul born in Covina CA was a lifelong resident of Azusa. He passed away at the age of 61 was proceeded in death by his Granddaughter Zoie along with his Father Jesse. Survived by his Wife Bernadette, Daughters Andrea (Jason) Amanda (Joseph) Son Julian (Andrea) also 12 Grandchildren 5 Grandsons and 7 Granddaughters. He worked as a Construction Labor and Union member for over 23yrs. He was a dedicated Husband, Father and Grandfather who loved to be with his Family. He also was a longtime Dallas Cowboy fan and he will be truly missed.
Published in San Gabriel Valley Tribune on May 23, 2019
