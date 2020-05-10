Dec. 29, 1934 - March 26, 2020 Robert H. Biggadike of West Covina, California, died on March 26, 2020. He was 85. He was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Little Rock, Arkansas to Roy C. and Josephine Holden Biggadike of Newport, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Scroggin, and nephew Roy Robert Holden Scroggin. He is survived by a sister, JoAnn(Tommy) Drew II, of Little Rock, Arkansas; nephews Dr. Carroll (Ruth) Scroggin Jr. of Jonesboro, Arkansas; J. Henry Scroggin II of Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; Tommy Drew, III (Heather) of Little Rock; nieces Beka Drew and Heather Drew of Little Rock; and 4 great-nephews. Mr. Biggadike was a 1953 graduate of Newport High School in Newport, Arkansas. Mr. Biggadike received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1958 from the University of Arkansas, where he was a member of the Army and Air Force Reserve Officers Training Corps and Sigma Chi fraternity. After serving in the U.S. Army and beginning a career in the aerospace industry, he returned to the University and obtained a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. His career in the aerospace industry was primarily in California, where he worked for Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Boeing and other companies. His work as a control systems engineer led him to develop rigid and elastic body simulations and auto-pilot system designs. He also worked on the Apollo program in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In California, he also was awarded a Degree of Engineer in mechanical engineering and computer methodology at the University of California, Los Angeles, while working full time. Mr. Biggadike was a strong supporter of the University of Arkansas and its engineering program, and was involved in Razorback alumni activities in California. In 1983, he established a scholarship endowment in the College of Engineering at the University of Arkansas in memory of his father. That gift is used to support Juniors and Seniors majoring in mechanical engineering. In 2014, he made an estate gift to the University of Arkansas to establish the Robert H. Biggadike Endowment for Teaching in the College of Engineering. Because of his philanthropy, the University of Arkansas recognized Mr. Biggadike as a member of the Towers of Old Main, a society that honors the university's most generous benefactors. A private burial was held at Forest Lawn-Covina Hills Cemetery in Covina, California. Memorials may be made to the University of Arkansas, College of Engineering.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store